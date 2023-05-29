Suspect arrested in connection with Phoenix metro area shootings that left 4 dead and 1 wounded

Iren Byers (suspect) : Suspect arrested in connection with Phoenix shootings that left four dead and one injured

An individual has been apprehended in connection to five distinct shootings in the Phoenix metropolitan area that resulted in the deaths of four people and a woman being injured, according to authorities on Sunday. Mesa police stated that Iren Byers, 20, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted first-degree murder. Although a motive for the shootings has yet to be determined, Byers confessed to the crimes and informed officers where they could locate the gun and clothes used in the shootings, according to police. The suspect was seen on video surveillance footage wearing clothing that matched witness descriptions at several shooting locations. The victims’ identities have not been revealed, and it is unknown whether Byers has obtained legal representation. On Friday night, police were alerted to a Mesa park where they discovered a 41-year-old man deceased, and shortly thereafter, they heard gunshots nearby and located a 36-year-old woman with serious wounds. She is now in stable condition at a hospital. Authorities were notified of a body near a Mesa bus station on Sunday at 1 a.m., and officers discovered a 41-year-old man deceased at the scene, followed by another deceased man shortly after 2 a.m. All of the victims had gunshot wounds, and the same 9mm handgun was used in all of the shootings, including one that occurred on Friday afternoon in Phoenix, according to officials. Information about the Phoenix shooting has yet to be released.

News Source : AP

Phoenix shootings Suspect arrested Metro area crime Multiple homicides Criminal investigation