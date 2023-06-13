Suspect arrested in connection with the shooting that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old in Grand Prairie today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An 18-year-old man, Anthony Moran, has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of 17-year-old Erick Munoz in Grand Prairie, Texas. Munoz was taken to the hospital by friends after being shot on Lake Ridge Parkway on Saturday, but later died from his injuries. Police were able to identify Moran as the suspected shooter based on witness statements. It is believed that the two were involved in a dispute before Moran fired the fatal shots. Moran is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a $1,000,000 bond.

News Source : FOX 4 Staff

Source Link :17-year-old killed in Grand Prairie, shooting suspect arrested/