Suspect arrested in death of 10-month-old Edward Hayes at Cañon City motel room

William Jacobs (suspect) : 10-month-old Edward Hayes dies after being found unresponsive in Cañon City motel room, boyfriend William Jacobs arrested for child abuse

A 10-month-old infant identified as Edward Hayes was found unresponsive in a Motel 6 room in Cañon City and later died at the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs. Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures on the child until paramedics arrived. The mother’s boyfriend, William Jacobs, was arrested and charged with child abuse, a Class 3 Felony. Detectives on the case will be filing amended charges through the District’s Attorney’s Office. KRDO NewsChannel 13 urges respectful and relevant comments from its readers.

News Source : KRDO

Child neglect Criminal charges Unresponsive infant Cañon City motel Child abuse prevention