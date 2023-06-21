Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of King Black in East Point today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 9-year-old boy named King Black was fatally shot earlier this month outside a home on East Washington Avenue, and East Point Police investigators have now arrested the mother of the child who fired the weapon. Police records show that the woman’s son was playing with a loaded Glock handgun inside the home when the gun accidentally discharged, hitting King in the chest. Two other children were in the house at the time of the shooting, and the mother is facing two charges of influencing a witness after she convinced her children to lie about what happened. The district attorney’s office is looking to upgrade the charges to include reckless conduct and possible serious felony charges. King’s funeral will be held in Michigan, where his family is originally from.

East Point shooting King Black murder Arrest in King Black case Suspect apprehended in East Point shooting Homicide investigation in East Point

News Source : Karys Belger

Source Link :Arrest made in East Point shooting that killed King Black/