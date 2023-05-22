“suspect arrested in Mandi district for poppy plant cultivation” : Poppy Cultivation in Mandi: Police Find 5.72 Lakh Plants on 7 Bigha Land; No Suspects or Victims Mentioned

Police find 5.72 Lakh Poppy Plants at Tana da Gorala Muhal Duggan near Tarswan village under Padhar: Suspects on the run
Yesterday, a police team discovered that the drug mafia has turned Mandi district into a center for cultivating poppy plants to sell opium, a dangerous narcotic. The team found 5.72 lakh poppy plants grown on 7 bigha of land in Tana da Gorala Muhal Duggan, near Tarswan village under Padhar.
News Source : The Tribune India
