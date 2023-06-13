Suspect at Large After Fatal Shooting in Westwood today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Memphis’ Westwood neighborhood on Tuesday, a shooting occurred resulting in the death of a man. The perpetrator is still at large, and the Memphis Police Department is actively searching for them. Responding to the incident at 4:03 p.m., officers found the deceased man on Lawnview Street’s 4200 block. The suspect fled in a green Chevy SUV, and no arrests have occurred thus far. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

News Source : Jackson Brown

Source Link :Man killed in Westwood shooting, suspect still on the loose/