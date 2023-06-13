Suspect at large after teenager is fatally shot during ‘Transformers’ movie screening in Washington today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to reports, a shooting occurred at a movie theater outside Seattle, leaving one person dead and a suspect on the loose. The incident took place during a screening of the new film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at the AMC Kent Station 14 in Kent. Although police believe the shooting was targeted, there is currently no danger to the public. The motive for the attack and the identities of the suspect and victim are not yet known. The shopping center where the shooting occurred remains closed as of Tuesday. Earlier this year, another shooting happened at a movie theater in Pennsylvania, which police believe was also a targeted attack.

News Source : Greg Norman

Source Link :Teen killed in Washington shooting during ‘Transformers’ movie showing, suspect at large/