Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to reports, an unidentified suspect is still at large following a shooting at an AMC movie theater in Kent, Washington that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old victim.

Washington shooting Transformers movie showing Teen killed Suspect at large Gun violence

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

Source Link :Teen killed in Washington shooting during 'Transformers' movie showing, suspect at large/