Suspect at Large After Tulsa Shooting Leaves One Dead and Four Injured – Newstalk KZRG today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The search for the main suspect who shot four people, resulting in one death, in Tulsa on Wednesday, is still ongoing in Oklahoma. The Tulsa Police Department has cautioned the public to remain alert as the suspect is deemed “armed and dangerous.” The incident arose from a day-long argument that turned into tragic gun violence, according to TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg. The victims, all dark-skinned men in their 20s, are believed to have been specifically targeted by the shooter who used a handgun. Meulenberg stated that the shooting was not random and that the investigation is still in its early stages. He added that until they gather physical evidence, they cannot determine whether there were multiple shooters or just one. The captain expressed his concern about the tendency of people to resort to violence when they are unable to resolve their conflicts peacefully.

Tulsa shooting Suspect at large Gun violence Injured and dead victims Law enforcement investigation

News Source : Newstalk KZRG

Source Link :Shooting left 4 injured and 1 dead in Tulsa, suspect still at large – Newstalk KZRG/