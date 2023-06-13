Suspect at large in shooting of teenager during ‘Transformers’ movie showing in Washington today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Reports indicate that one person has died and a suspect remains at large following a shooting at a movie theater near Seattle. The incident occurred during a screening of the new film, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” at the AMC Kent Station 14 in Kent. Police have stated that the shooting appeared to be targeted, and while the suspect has not been apprehended, there is no ongoing danger to the public. Witnesses reported seeing police lights and hearing gunshots before being evacuated from the theater. The identity of the victim and suspect, as well as the motive for the attack, remain unclear. The mall where the theater is located remains closed. This marks the second shooting at a movie theater this year, with a similar incident occurring in Pennsylvania in January.

