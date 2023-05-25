Suspect “Big Cali” still at large in shooting of Daniel L. Grayson

“Big Cali” : Suspect and victim identified in Lone Oak Apartments shooting in Jones County

The victim and suspect involved in the shooting at Lone Oak Apartments early Wednesday morning in Jones County have been identified. On Thursday morning, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the victim was 29-year-old Daniel L. Grayson. Grayson suffered injuries to his pelvis and foot and underwent emergency surgery at South Central Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. The suspect is known by the nickname “Big Cali,” but the sheriff’s department is working to learn his true identity as he is still at large. Residents of the apartment complex are concerned about the ongoing gun violence, which some believe is caused by non-residents. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie or Jones County Crime Stoppers. To receive more news from WDAM 7, readers can subscribe to the newsletter. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.wdam.com

