Suspect caught in fatal Franklin shooting involving Katelyn Puckett

Elijah M. Thomas (suspect) : Title: Suspect caught in fatal Franklin shooting – Victim: Katelyn Puckett

Update: Franklin police have apprehended Elijah M. Thomas, the suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday morning. Thomas was arrested at a traffic stop in Franklin at around 9:42 am on the same day. He is currently held in Warren County Jail without bond, and his court date has been set for June 20, 2023, at 3:00 pm. The victim has been identified as Katelyn Puckett, a 23-year-old from Lebanon, Ohio. Franklin police believe that Thomas, a 26-year-old man from Hamilton, Ohio, fired multiple shots that fatally struck the victim and fled the scene on foot. Thomas has ties to the Lebanon, Ohio, area as well. He is considered armed and dangerous, and charges for murder and felonious assault have been signed against him. The police urge people not to approach him if seen. We will keep you updated with any new information that emerges.



