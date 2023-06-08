Chad Murdock – suspect name : Suspect Chad Murdock in custody after stealing school bus in Cincinnati and leading police on chase in Indiana

A police chase involving a stolen school bus from Cincinnati ended in southeastern Indiana with the suspect in custody. According to Indiana State Police, the school bus was stolen while the driver was practicing routes for a summer class and was nearby when the suspect jumped in and drove off. The bus driver immediately reported it stolen, but no children were on board. The chase began at 10:20 a.m. when the bus was tracked in Decatur County. The suspect led troopers through multiple fields, hitting several police vehicles, before coming to a stop in a cornfield in Shelby County. Officers used a tire deflation device to stop the bus, causing damage to numerous police vehicles. No injuries were reported. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Chad Murdock, has been charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, possession of stolen property, and criminal mischief.

News Source : WBAL

