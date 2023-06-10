Suspect charged after skeletal remains believed to be missing man Aaron Lee Wood found in Winston-Salem investigation

Aaron Lee Wood missing persons case : Suspect arrested after skeletal remains believed to be of missing man Aaron Lee Wood found in Winston-Salem investigation.

Excavators were seen digging on Everidge Road in Winston-Salem as part of an ongoing investigation into a missing person’s case from 2019. The case involved the disappearance of Aaron Lee Wood, a 43-year-old man. Law enforcement officials found skeletal remains on the property and believe they belong to Wood. The investigation was launched as a homicide case in July 2021, and Kenneth Evan Cox, 48, of Tobaccoville, was arrested on Friday and charged with concealment of the human remains. The property owner cooperated with law enforcement officials, and neighbors were surprised by the activity in the typically quiet area. Cox is currently under a $1 million bond.

Emily Mikkelsen,Dolan Reynolds

