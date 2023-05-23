Suspect charged with breaking into PLU student dorms and groping victims

Dylan Robinson : Suspect charged with allegedly breaking into PLU student dorms and groping victims

Dylan Robinson, 31, is facing charges of assault, burglary, and indecent liberties for allegedly breaking into dorm rooms at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) and groping students while they slept. Robinson appeared in court on May 22, where a judge set his bail at $500,000. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 12. During the proceedings, one of the victims spoke to the judge, expressing her fear and the fear of other female students on campus. Pierce County deputies were called to PLU’s South Hall on May 14, where they found four students in the security office, visibly upset, with three of the students stating that someone broke into their dorm room a few hours earlier. One of the victims reported being awakened by someone standing in her room watching her and her roommate sleep. The victim was then allegedly grabbed by Robinson, who grabbed her arm and chest. The victim fought back and yelled for Robinson to leave. Two other victims also reported Robinson breaking into their apartment. Court documents state that the fourth victim was awakened by someone touching her crotch and breasts. Z.R. followed Robinson once he left the dorms, who began hitting her with a shoe. Z.R. pepper-sprayed Robinson and backed away, eventually taking his picture. Pierce County deputies released the picture to the public, received a tip, and identified Robinson. Sheriff’s Sergeant Darren Moss said that the photo was instrumental in Robinson’s arrest. Moss also explained that, in sexual assault cases, the perpetrator is usually known by the victim, which makes Robinson’s alleged crime particularly threatening. Moss added that when a stranger is involved in a sexual assault case, it is “all hands on deck.”

News Source : Lionel Donovan (KING)

