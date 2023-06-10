Suspect Charged with Murder in Martell Lavelle Davis Shooting

Martell Lavelle Davis : Suspect Brandon Carteea Allen charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Martell Lavelle Davis in Uptown Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Uptown Charlotte. On June 1, police were notified of a disturbance on the 300 block of North Brevard Street, and upon arrival, a gunshot was heard, and a suspect was seen fleeing the area. A man was then found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On June 9, the victim, identified as Martell Lavelle Davis, died from injuries sustained during the incident. The suspect, Brandon Carteea Allen, had previously been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm within city limits. Following Davis’ death, Allen’s charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit detective at 704-432-TIPS.

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff

