Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of Arthur Comeau

Arthur Comeau – Suspect charged in murder of Arthur Comeau in Maple Ridge

A Maple Ridge man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 41-year-old Arthur Comeau last April. Justin Wareing, a 31-year-old resident of Maple Ridge, was charged on Thursday by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Comeau was found by officers from the Ridge Meadows RCMP on April 28, 2022, with multiple gunshot wounds in the 12300 block of Carlton Street, where they had been responding to a report of multiple shots fired. Despite efforts to save him, Comeau was declared dead on the scene. Wareing is due to appear in court on June 29.

News Source : British Columbia

