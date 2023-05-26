Suspect Christian Brueckner charged with sex crimes and named as prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Christian Brueckner: Suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance and convicted rapist and murderer. : Suspect Christian Brueckner charged with multiple sex offences in connection with Madeleine McCann’s disappearance

Sign up for our free breaking news emails to receive real-time alerts straight to your inbox. The disappearance of Madeleine McCann has left detectives puzzled for over 15 years, but a new potential suspect emerged in 2020. Now, police are searching a remote reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve that he frequented in a renewed effort to shed further light on the case. German prisoner Christian Brueckner was named in connection with the unsolved mystery in the summer of 2020 and was officially named as a suspect last year. His yellow and white VW T3 Westfalia campervan was reportedly identified as having been near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal where the young girl went missing on May 3, 2007. Read on for more information about Christian Brueckner, the accusations against him, how he was identified as a suspect, and other cases he has been linked to.

News Source : Lucy Skoulding

