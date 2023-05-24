Suspect Christian Brueckner charged with sex offenses and named prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Christian Brueckner: Suspect in Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance : Suspect Christian Brueckner named in Madeleine McCann case and charged with multiple sex offences

To receive breaking news alerts in real time, sign up for our email service. The disappearance of Madeleine McCann has left investigators baffled for over a decade and a half. In 2020, a new potential suspect emerged, and police are currently searching a remote reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve region that he used to frequent, in an effort to uncover further information. Christian Brueckner, a German prisoner, was first linked to the unsolved mystery in the summer of 2020 and has since been officially named as a suspect. His yellow and white VW T3 Westfalia campervan was reportedly spotted near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal where Madeleine went missing in 2007. Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have been searching for answers ever since. The Metropolitan Police launched Operation Grange in 2011, but the investigation has hit dead ends until Brueckner emerged as a significant suspect.

News Source : Lucy Skoulding

