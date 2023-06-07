Christian Brueckner: The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance : Suspect Christian Brueckner linked to disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007

Sign up for our breaking news emails to receive real-time updates on the latest news. German prisoner Christian Brueckner, a convicted burglar and sex offender, has been identified as a potential suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a case that has puzzled detectives for over 15 years. Brueckner was officially named as a suspect last year and is currently serving a prison sentence in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in the same resort in Portugal where Madeleine went missing. Police are now searching a remote reservoir in the Algarve that Brueckner used to visit in a renewed effort to shed further light on the case. Brueckner is described as being 6ft tall, slim, and white with short blond hair, and has been linked to other disappearances and murders of children in Germany, Belgium, and Portugal.

