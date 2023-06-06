Suspect Christian Brueckner named in Madeleine McCann disappearance case

Christian Brueckner: The Suspect in Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance : Christian Brueckner named suspect in Madeleine McCann case, police search Portugal reservoir

Sign up for our free breaking news emails to receive real-time updates on the latest news stories. The disappearance of Madeleine McCann has remained a mystery for over 15 years, but in 2020 a new potential suspect, German prisoner Christian Brueckner, emerged. Now, police are searching a remote reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve, where Brueckner used to visit, in hopes of shedding further light on the case. Brueckner was first named in connection with the unsolved mystery in the summer of 2020 and officially named as a suspect in 2021. He is currently serving seven years behind bars in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old woman. Brueckner is a prolific burglar and has been previously convicted for sex crimes against young girls. He has been linked to other disappearances of children, including a boy in Portugal in 2000 and a girl in Germany in 2015.

Read Full story : Christian Brueckner, Madeleine McCann suspect: All the accusations against him /

News Source : Lucy Skoulding

Christian Brueckner criminal record Madeleine McCann case suspect Christian Brueckner investigation Madeleine McCann disappearance Christian Brueckner past crimes