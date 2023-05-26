Suspect detained after killing four, including two police officers, in Japan attack.

Posted on May 26, 2023

Nakano Gun and Knife Attack Suspect : Suspect detained after killing four, including police officers, in Japan attack

A suspect in a gun and knife attack that killed four people, including two police officers, was detained by Japanese police on Friday. The 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody outside a farm near the city of Nakano in Nagano region. Police confirmed a fourth fatality overnight, an elderly woman who was found injured at the scene and later pronounced dead. The rampage in a rural area of the western region was a rare instance of violent crime in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world’s toughest gun laws. The motive has not yet emerged in the killings, nor has the suspect been formally identified.

News Source : Times of Malta

