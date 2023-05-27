Suspect detained for murder of man wooing his mother

“Suriyong murder suspect” : Man detained for murder of Sayan Lathawanit in Surat Thani over relationship with suspect’s mother

The suspect, identified as Suriyong, has been detained on suspicion of murdering 47-year-old Sayan Lathawanit, whom he believed was pursuing a romantic relationship with his recently widowed mother. Police and rescue workers discovered Sayan’s body beneath a discarded pickup truck cap in the yard of a single-storey concrete house in Wiang Sa district. According to investigators, Suriyong waited for Sayan next to an outdoor bathroom and attacked him with an axe before attempting to conceal the body. Suriyong’s mother revealed that her son had a history of drug use and had been detained 14 times. She also admitted that they had to seek refuge with relatives at times because of Suriyong’s frightening behaviour. The suspect has confessed to the crimes and will face legal action.

News Source : Online Reporters

ex-drug convict murder hiding body criminal history violent crime