Suspect Devon Everett Dyson arrested for burglary in Bel Alton hotel room

Devon Everett Dyson

A suspect in a reported burglary in Bel Alton, MD was swiftly apprehended by patrol officers on May 29. The suspect was caught attempting to gain access to several rooms in a hotel after entering through an unsecured window. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Devon Everett Dyson of Newburg, faces burglary charges, malicious property destruction, and two active warrants. Dyson was ordered to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center following his arrest on May 30. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and urges anyone with information to come forward. The quick response and successful apprehension of the suspect exemplify the dedication and professionalism of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in maintaining community safety and security.

News Source : David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

