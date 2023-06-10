Suspect Donald Santini arrested for murder of Cynthia Wood after 40 years on the run

Donald Santini : Suspect Donald Santini arrested for 1984 murder of Cynthia Wood

After almost four decades on the run, Donald Santini has been arrested for the alleged murder of Cynthia Wood in 1984. Santini, now 65, was apprehended in California by the US Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Santini, who had used multiple aliases, was the last person seen with Wood before she was found dead in a water-filled ditch in Riverview, Florida. An arrest warrant issued for Santini stated that Wood had died due to strangulation. Santini, who had been convicted of rape while serving in the US Army in Frankfurt, Germany, had disappeared after being charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a convenience store heist in Texas in 1983.

News Source : Joseph Patrick

