Suspect Eduardo Patalinghug arrested for shooting e-bike driver Robert Tampus in Cebu City’s Carbon Public Market

Police apprehended Eduardo Patalinghug, the suspect in the shooting of electric bicycle (e-bike) driver Robert Tampus in Carbon Public Market on Friday, May 23, 2023. Patalinghug reportedly shot Tampus twice in the head while he and his partner Adelfa Villegas were preparing gingers. Tampus was immediately rushed to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center after the incident. Police Major Miles Damoslog, the chief of Carbon Police Station 5, revealed that jealousy was the motive behind the shooting, as Patalinghug was envious of the victim for allegedly being preferred by Villegas. The .357 revolver used in the shooting was recovered from the suspect.

