Suspect George Carter arrested for second-degree murder of victim Marcus Atkins Jr. in Alexandria.

George Carter, suspect in Alexandria homicide of Marcus Atkins Jr.

The Alexandria Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that took place on June 13th in the 900 block of Richmond Drive. Upon arriving at the scene at around 1:12 a.m., APD discovered a Black male victim who had been shot several times. The victim, identified as Marcus Atkins, Jr., 22, of Alexandria, was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. The suspect in the shooting, George Carter, 19, of Alexandria, was arrested at his home within minutes of the incident and was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in jail with a $1,000,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting or any other crime in Alexandria is encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division or APD Dispatch. Crime Stoppers of Cenla also offers a cash reward for information and can be contacted through their P3 Tipster App or by phone.

News Source : https://www.kalb.com

