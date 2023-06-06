Suspect Harpreet Singh arrested for snatching with recovered mobiles and weapon

Posted on June 6, 2023

A man suspected to be involved in a snatching incident was apprehended by the police. The authorities stated that they were able to seize two mobile phones, a sharp weapon, and a motorcycle from him. The suspect’s name is Harpreet Singh and he hails from Beri Colony in the area.

News Source : The Tribune India

