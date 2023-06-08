Suspect Hashir Khan Durrani alleges pre-planned May 9 riots at Corps Commander House in Lahore, implicates PTI leaders.

Hashir Khan Durrani as suspect in Lahore riots at Corps Commander House. : Suspect Hashir Khan Durrani alleges PTI leaders planned Lahore riots

A member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been identified as one of the participants in the May 9 riots at the Corps Commander House in Lahore. Hashir Khan Durrani, the information secretary for the Insaf Youth Wing’s Lahore chapter, has alleged that the events were planned in advance at Zaman Park. He specifically named Yasmin Rashid, Mahmood ur Rasheed, and Sheikh Imtiaz as the leaders who had planned the attack. Hashir admitted to instigating people to vandalize the Corps Commander House and raising the flag at the entrance. He also recorded a video of himself, claiming it was ‘Khan House, not Corp Commander House’. However, he praised the army’s positive reaction. In a video from May 9, Hashir can be seen screaming “Inqilaab” and saying that ‘four generals’ cannot decide the fate of Pakistan.

News Source : Naveed Akbar

