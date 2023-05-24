Suspect identified as Alexis Guzman Gomez for smashing Columbia County Tax Collector’s office windows

Alexis Guzman Gomez : Suspect identified as Alexis Guzman Gomez for smashing windows of Columbia County Tax Collector’s office

Alexis Guzman Gomez has been identified as the individual captured on video smashing the windows of the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office with a hammer. On May 12, he reportedly shattered an employee’s car window before throwing the same hammer at the tax collector’s office window. Social media images helped identify Guzman Gomez through anonymous tips, leading to a warrant for his arrest. He is currently in custody at the Suwannee County Detention Center on unrelated charges. To receive WCJB’s newsletter, click the link provided. All rights reserved by WCJB.

Read Full story : Anonymous tips identify Lake City hammer-wielding suspect /

News Source : https://www.wcjb.com

Lake City hammer attack Suspect in Lake City hammer incident Hammer-wielding suspect in Lake City Police search for Lake City hammer attacker Lake City hammer assault investigation