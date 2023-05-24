Suspect identified as Alexis Guzman Gomez for smashing Columbia County Tax Collector’s office windows

Posted on May 24, 2023

Alexis Guzman Gomez has been identified as the individual captured on video smashing the windows of the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office with a hammer. On May 12, he reportedly shattered an employee’s car window before throwing the same hammer at the tax collector’s office window. Social media images helped identify Guzman Gomez through anonymous tips, leading to a warrant for his arrest. He is currently in custody at the Suwannee County Detention Center on unrelated charges. To receive WCJB’s newsletter, click the link provided. All rights reserved by WCJB.

