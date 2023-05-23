Suspect identified as Sai Varsith Kandula for alleged neo-Nazi attack near White House with U-Haul truck and Nazi flag

Sai Varsith Kandula – alleged neo-Nazi and suspect in White House security barrier ramming : Suspect identified as Sai Varsith Kandula in alleged neo-Nazi U-Haul truck ramming near White House

Sai Varsith Kandula, a 19-year-old man from Chesterfield, Missouri, has been identified as the individual who allegedly intentionally rammed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the White House on Monday night. The box truck was adorned with a Nazi flag and Kandula reportedly exited the front seat and waved the red, swastika-emblazoned flag after the vehicle crashed. He has been charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or family member, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property. Kandula had rented the U-Haul from Dulles International Airport in Virginia after traveling from St. Louis. He allegedly told FBI investigators that he wanted to take control of the government and kill the president. Investigators are looking into whether mental health played a role. The incident did not result in any injuries.

News Source : Stephanie Pagones

