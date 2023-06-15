Suspect identified in 1984 murder of Floyd ‘Otis’ Turner

suspect Floyd ‘Otis’ Turner : Suspect in 1984 Sullivan County murder identified as now-deceased man

Earlier this month, Sullivan County investigators announced that they had identified a suspect in the 1984 murder of Floyd ‘Otis’ Turner. Floyd’s brother, Don Turner, expressed his gratitude for finally having a name connected to his brother’s death. Johnny Barb, who has since passed away, has been named as a suspect in the case. Despite having a name, Don still wishes he had more answers about why Barb did it. However, Don is grateful for the closure that this revelation has brought him and expressed his thanks to everyone who worked to solve the case, especially former Detective Strickler and Detectives Cassidy and Clemmons.

