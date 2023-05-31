Suspect identified in armed robbery: Danah Bird

On Monday evening at around 6:30 p.m., the Ahtahkakoop and Shellbrook RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery involving an SUV stolen from a home on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation. The suspects, two men and a woman, are believed to have stolen the 2013 Toyota Venza hybrid SUV (SK license plate 745 MLS). The female suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Danah Bird, who is known to the victim.

Danah Bird, who is from the Ahtahkakoop First Nation, has been charged with robbery with a firearm and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited. An arrest warrant has been issued for her. The vehicle and its three occupants stopped at a gas station in Shellbrook at approximately 6:44 p.m. before travelling east on Highway 3 toward Prince Albert. The RCMP has advised the public not to approach the stolen vehicle or the suspects and to contact the local police agency immediately if they see them.

Danah Bird is about 5’6” and weighs 170 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and has a butterfly tattoo on her left hand and tattoos of written text on both wrists. One of the male suspects was described as having long, frizzy hair, and the other was described as being bald. The officers are working to gather clearer descriptors of the male suspects.

In another incident, Waskesiu and Montreal Lake RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for Isiah Roberts, 22, who is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault, and unlawful confinement, after assaulting a woman early Monday morning. The RCMP were called to a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation at 4:30 a.m. and found a woman who had been assaulted by a man for several hours. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. When the RCMP told the man he was under arrest, he fled into the nearby woods. Saskatchewan RCMP’s Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) is actively searching for him. Although it has not been confirmed, Roberts may be in the Prince Albert or Montreal Lake area.

Isiah Roberts is about 5’10” and weighs 135 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. The RCMP has advised the public not to approach Roberts and to report sightings and information about his whereabouts to the local police service.