Suspect identified in human remains case at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne

Russell Richard (suspect) : Rayne man identified as suspect in human bones incident at St. Joseph Catholic Church

A man from Rayne has been identified as the person responsible for leaving human bones on the grounds of St. Joseph Catholic Church. The suspect, 44-year-old Russell “Rusty” Richard, claimed that he wished to have the bones blessed and properly reburied. Police found skeletal remains, a note with symbols, and other items outside the church’s side entrance on May 18, and another bone was discovered on the steps of the church on Tuesday. Richard was cooperative during questioning and identified a cemetery on the north side of Roberts Cove Highway as the source of the remains. Investigators are currently attempting to identify the family members of the stolen bones. Richard will face two counts of illegal possession of human remains.

Read Full story : Rayne man accused of leaving bones at south Louisiana church | Crime/Police /

News Source : The Advocate

Rayne man Bones at church South Louisiana church Crime investigation Police arrest