Suspect identified in intentional U-Haul truck crash at Lafayette Square park near White House

“U-Haul truck crash suspect identified in D.C. security barrier incident” : Suspect in intentional truck crash at White House identified

In Washington, D.C., a man believed to have intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at Lafayette Square park near the White House has been identified as a 19-year-old suburban St. Louis resident. The incident occurred late Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square and resulted in tire marks on a nearby curb. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

