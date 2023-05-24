Suspect identified in intentional U-Haul truck crash at Lafayette Square park near White House

“U-Haul truck crash suspect identified in D.C. security barrier incident” : Suspect in intentional truck crash at White House identified
In Washington, D.C., a man believed to have intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at Lafayette Square park near the White House has been identified as a 19-year-old suburban St. Louis resident. The incident occurred late Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square and resulted in tire marks on a nearby curb. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.
Read Full story :White House Truck Crash | National News/
News Source : Norman Transcript
- White House Truck Crash
- National News White House Truck Crash
- White House Security Breach
- Presidential Safety Measures
- Emergency Response at White House