Suspect identified in intentional U-Haul truck crash at Lafayette Square park near White House

Suspect identified in intentional U-Haul truck crash at Lafayette Square park near White House

Posted on May 24, 2023

“U-Haul truck crash suspect identified in D.C. security barrier incident” : Suspect in intentional truck crash at White House identified

In Washington, D.C., a man believed to have intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at Lafayette Square park near the White House has been identified as a 19-year-old suburban St. Louis resident. The incident occurred late Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square and resulted in tire marks on a nearby curb. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

News Source : Norman Transcript

  1. White House Truck Crash
  2. National News White House Truck Crash
  3. White House Security Breach
  4. Presidential Safety Measures
  5. Emergency Response at White House
Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply