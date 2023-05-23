Suspect identified in intentional U-Haul truck crash into White House barriers: Sai Varshith Kandula

Sai Varshith Kandula : Teenager Sai Varshith Kandula identified as suspect who crashed U-Haul truck into White House barriers

On May 22, 2023, a U-Haul truck intentionally crashed into White House barriers outside Lafayette Park in Washington DC. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula by the United States Park Police. The Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, confirmed the incident and stated that no injuries occurred. Kandula was arrested at the scene and later told investigators that he wanted to seize power, take over the government, and kill the president of the United States. He traveled from St. Louis to Dulles International Airport, where he rented the U-Haul truck before driving to the White House. The incident was caught on video, and Kandula exited the vehicle waving a flag with a swastika symbol on it. The Park Police charged Kandula with multiple offenses, including assault with a dangerous weapon and destruction of federal property. Kandula had no prior job experience but had taken multiple programming courses for five years and was pursuing a career in data analytics. Authorities have not disclosed any further information about the suspect’s ideological beliefs. The incident remains under active investigation.

News Source : Anushree Madappa

