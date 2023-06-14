Suspect identified in Mansfield shooting that resulted in one fatality and one injury today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
In Mansfield, a double shooting occurred on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person and injury of another. The victim has been identified as Kiondric Demarion Woodley, a 20-year-old resident of Mansfield, by the DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office. The suspected gunman, Zamir Keshun Massey, a 19-year-old resident of Mansfield, has been identified by authorities and is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Massey is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Massey’s location is urged to contact the Mansfield Police Department at (318) 872-0520 or Crime Stoppers, which is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. The shooting occurred on Line and MLK Drive in Mansfield just before 6 a.m., and no further details have been disclosed. The Mansfield Police Department and DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating, and this is the first homicide in Mansfield this year.
