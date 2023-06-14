Suspect identified in Mansfield shooting that resulted in one fatality and one injury today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Mansfield, a double shooting occurred on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person and injury of another. The victim has been identified as Kiondric Demarion Woodley, a 20-year-old resident of Mansfield, by the DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office. The suspected gunman, Zamir Keshun Massey, a 19-year-old resident of Mansfield, has been identified by authorities and is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Massey is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Massey’s location is urged to contact the Mansfield Police Department at (318) 872-0520 or Crime Stoppers, which is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. The shooting occurred on Line and MLK Drive in Mansfield just before 6 a.m., and no further details have been disclosed. The Mansfield Police Department and DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating, and this is the first homicide in Mansfield this year.

Mansfield Shooting Suspect Identified in Mansfield Shooting Gun Violence in Mansfield Fatal Shooting in Mansfield Injured Victim in Mansfield Shooting

News Source : KTBS

Source Link :Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Mansfield; suspect identified | News/