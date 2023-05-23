Suspect identified in murder of Daushawn Guthridge in Flint, MI, after anonymous tip includes recording of online video game chat

Daushawn Guthridge: Victim of a Fatal Shooting in Flint, MI : Suspect charged in murder of Daushawn Guthridge in Flint, Michigan, after video of robbery and shooting during online game emerges

A federal agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Dustin Hurt, watched a recorded Sony PlayStation video from an online basketball game which was sent by an anonymous source in July 2019. The video contained the recording of a man asking for money and threatening to kill someone if he did not find any. Gunfire followed in the video, and it was later found that the number of shots heard was equal to that of a shooting that took place on July 10, 2019. The victim of the shooting was identified and charged with robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence. The victim was released from custody, and despite the assistant prosecuting attorney claiming that the state intended to re-issue the charge, he was released before they could do so. The anonymous tipster submitted the video and a narrative of the events, from their perspective, the day after the shooting took place, and the informant was contacted by Hurt.

Read Full story : PlayStation recording captured Flint man’s murder, helps lead to arrest /

News Source : Joey Oliver | joliver@mlive.com

PlayStation recording evidence Flint man murder arrest SEO for criminal investigations Video evidence in criminal cases PlayStation capture for law enforcement