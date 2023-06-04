Suspect identified in Ponte Vedra Beach stabbing: Spencer Pearson

Spencer Pearson (suspect) : Suspect in Ponte Vedra stabbing identified as Spencer Pearson

Law enforcement has identified the suspect in the Ponte Vedra Beach stabbing as 18-year-old Spencer Pearson, who is currently receiving treatment for his self-inflicted injuries. Witnesses reported that Pearson stabbed a mother and daughter at Mr. Chubby’s Wings in a targeted attack, and two others were injured when they attempted to intervene. Officials have not released the names of the victims, but all parties involved were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. If Pearson survives his injuries, he will face multiple felony charges, including attempted murder. The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.

News Source : Sarah Glenn

