Suspect in 1975 Quebec cold case identified through DNA as Franklin Maywood Romine

Sharron Prior : Canadian police solve 48-year-old cold case, linking rape and murder of Sharron Prior to West Virginia suspect who died in 1982

Canadian authorities announced on Tuesday that they have solved a high-profile cold case in Quebec, linking the 1975 rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl to a West Virginia man who died more than 40 years ago. Franklin Maywood Romine, who had a long criminal history, was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in early May for DNA testing intended to confirm his link to the crime. Longueuil police confirmed that the DNA of Romine matches a sample found at the murder scene and matched a witness’ physical description of the suspect. The case had gone unsolved for decades until Romine’s name emerged last year during the investigation. Romine died in 1982 at the age of 36 under mysterious circumstances in Verdun, Montreal.

