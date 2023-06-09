Suspect in Aiken Walmart shooting identified as Stephen Foreman

Stephen Foreman Identified as Suspect in Aiken Walmart Shooting

According to the Aiken Police Department, Stephen Foreman has been identified as the suspect in the recent shooting at Walmart. The incident occurred on Monday night, and Foreman is believed to have fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The police department has released a photo of Foreman and is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. He is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is urged to use caution if they come into contact with him.

The shooting left one person injured, and the victim is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Foreman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Aiken Police Department immediately.

