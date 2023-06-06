Suspect in alleged murder of 18-year-old girl at Mumbai hostel dies by suicide

“Prakash Kanojia” – suspect name : Suspect in alleged rape and murder case of 18-year-old girl at Mumbai hostel dies by suicide

The Mumbai police announced on June 7th that the absconding suspect, Prakash Kanojia, who was involved in the alleged murder of an 18-year-old girl at a Women’s Hostel in Mumbai’s Marine Drive, has died by suicide by jumping in front of a train. Kanojia was a security guard at the hostel. The police suspect that the girl was raped and murdered. Earlier that day, the body of a 19-year-old girl was found at a girls’ hostel in the Churchgate area of Mumbai. Her room was locked from the outside, and she was found dead inside with a ‘dupatta’ around her neck. The investigation into both cases is ongoing.

Read Full story : Girl student’s body found in hostel; suspect commits suicide /

News Source : ANI News

Hostel murder-suicide investigation Female student death in hostel Campus safety and security measures Suspect suicide in student murder case Crime prevention in college dorms