suspect in car keying incident in Port Coquitlam, Canada : Police in Canada seek suspect who vandalized over 400 vehicles in Port Coquitlam

“Police Hunt for Suspect in Vandalism of Over 400 Vehicles in Canada”

Police in Canada are searching for an individual who was captured on video vandalizing more than 400 vehicles at two car dealerships in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. Security footage released by the police reveals the suspect intentionally scratching the vehicles one by one. The police received reports of these “mass-keying incidents” between January and April. The suspect is believed to be a woman between 40 and 50 years old, with shoulder-length blonde hair, who drives a 2008 to 2013 Ford Escape. The estimated damage caused by the vandalism is approximately 500,000 Canadian dollars. CNN Newsource owns the copyright to this article.

News Source : https://www.wsmv.com

