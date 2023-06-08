Suspect in Chattanooga bank robbery killed in Oklahoma shootout

Posted on June 8, 2023

Rosendo Enrique Rivero : Chattanooga bank robbery suspect killed by state troopers in Oklahoma

Chattanooga police have confirmed that Rosendo Enrique Rivero, the suspect in an armed robbery at a downtown Chattanooga bank in March, was killed by state troopers in Oklahoma after another robbery. According to reports, Rivero robbed a bank in Wellington, Kansas, four days after the Chattanooga robbery and fled with around $5,000 in a silver Chrysler. Troopers chased Rivero into Oklahoma, where he reportedly began firing at them, and they fired back, killing him. Executive Chief Harry Sommers stated during a media briefing that they were able to forensically link Rivero to the robbery in Chattanooga. Video footage from the Chattanooga bank robbery shows Rivero in all black clothing and a face covering, but Chattanooga police initially believed the suspect was a white or light-skinned man. No one was injured in the Chattanooga robbery.

News Source : TimesFreePress

