Suspect in Club Q shooting, Anderson Lee Aldrich, expected to take plea deal for life sentence

Anderson Lee Aldrich : Anderson Lee Aldrich faces 323 charges in court over the Club Q shooting

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting that left five dead and 25 injured, is expected to take a plea deal that would result in a life sentence, according to reports. Facing 305 criminal counts, including five counts of first-degree murder and multiple hate crime charges, Aldrich has allegedly blamed steroid use for the attack. Some survivors have dismissed this claim, saying the attack was premeditated. The victims have been identified as Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance. Aldrich is set to plead guilty to state murder and hate charges.

