Suspect in custody after 48-year-old man found shot dead in Eastpointe home

A man walked into the Eastpointe Police Department and informed them that he believed his uncle had been killed. The incident occurred on Friday, June 16, and the man was taken into custody soon after. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found evidence of foul play and identified a suspect who was subsequently interviewed and arrested. The victim, a 48-year-old man who was related to the suspect, was discovered with a gunshot wound in the back of the home. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. This report is a copyright of WDIV ClickOnDetroit, dated 2023.

