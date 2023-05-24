Suspect in custody after man killed in Redbird area of Dallas

Corey Sneed, suspect, charged with murder in the killing of a man in the Redbird area of Dallas. : Suspect in custody for murder of man in Redbird area of Dallas

According to police, a man was killed in the Redbird area of Dallas on Tuesday night and a suspect has been taken into custody. Responding to a call for service, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground with unspecified injuries. The victim later died from his injuries. The suspect, Corey Sneed, 40, has been charged with murder, but officials have not disclosed the victim’s identity or explained how they linked Sneed to the crime. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Romano at 214-671-4096 or email emmanuel.romano@dallaspolice.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

