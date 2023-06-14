Suspect in custody after shooting at Japan army base leaves 2 dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In central Japan’s Gifu prefecture, an 18-year-old army trainee has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting three fellow soldiers at a firing range on Wednesday. The suspect fired a rifle at the soldiers during a shooting exercise, killing two of them. The army confirmed that the three soldiers were assisting the suspect’s shooting exercise as instructors. Japan’s army chief of staff, Gen. Yasunori Morishita, expressed his concern and ordered a temporary suspension of exercises involving shooting and explosives across the country while the army investigates and prepares safety measures to prevent a recurrence. Japan is known for its strict gun control laws, but there have been recent high-profile violent incidents, including shootings, random knifings, arson attacks, and concerns about homemade guns and explosives.

News Source : CTVNews

Source Link :Japan army base shooting: 2 dead, suspect arrested/