Suspect in custody after stealing school bus in Cincinnati: Chad Murdock arrested in Indiana chase

Chad Murdock, suspect in stolen school bus chase : Suspect Chad Murdock in custody after stealing school bus in Cincinnati and leading police on chase in Indiana

A stolen school bus from Cincinnati led to a police chase that ended in southeastern Indiana with the suspect in custody. The bus was believed to have been stolen while the driver was practicing routes for a summer class, and the suspect drove off in the vehicle. The pursuit began when the bus was tracked in Decatur County and led troopers through multiple fields, hitting several police vehicles before coming to a stop in a cornfield in Shelby County. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Chad Murdock, was charged with criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, and criminal recklessness with a vehicle. No children were on the bus, and no injuries were reported. Although the police were not well-equipped to stop a vehicle of that size, they used a tire deflation device to halt the bus. Witnesses were shocked by the incident, but relieved that no one was harmed.

Read Full story : School bus stolen from Cincinnati leads to police chase /

News Source : KCRA

School bus theft Cincinnati police chase Stolen school bus incident Local school bus robbery School transportation safety