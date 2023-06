Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Get the latest news, weather, traffic, and sports for Hampton Roads, Virginia, and Northeastern North Carolina.

Wintergreen shooting incident Police officer killed in Wintergreen Suspect in custody for Wintergreen shooting Virginia law enforcement mourns Wintergreen officer Wintergreen community reacts to shooting and arrest

News Source : WAVY.com

Source Link :Wintergreen officer killed in shooting, suspect in custody/